Senior and Disabled Homeowner Tax Exemptions Extended

by Doug La Rocque

There were many resolutions but not too much other business at the May 12 Brunswick Town Council meeting. Of primary interest was the adoption of two local laws that extend the eligibility of senior citizens and disabled homeowners for tax exemptions. Both were approved. The Councilors also effected changes to the February Water and Sewer Rolls due to some errors and corrections.

Summer means road work, and Brunswick is no different. A resolution detailing the 2022 Highway Plan which designates which roads will be paved, resurfaced or otherwise improved was agreed to as was the purchase of a 2021 trailer mount asphalt hot box reclaimer. The cost was placed at $34,950.