Oak-Mitsui Site Clean Up Announced by DEC

Oak-Mitsui Technologies LLC (Oak), the owner of the property, will be executing the environmental cleanup work at the 80 First Street Site in the Village of Hoosick Falls. The environmental cleanup action will be performed as an Interim Remedial Measure (IRM) under NY’s State Superfund Program and the provisions of an Order on Consent established between Oak and the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC). An IRM is a cleanup activity that may be implemented when the source of contamination or exposure pathway can be effectively addressed in the near term. The objective of this IRM is to prevent contact with residual levels of contamination in the soil.

Highlights and Key Components of the IRM:

• Installation of a 2-ft thick cover system that consists of a 6-inch gravel underdrain placed directly over existing asphalt or concrete foundations and 18 inches of soil cover over the gravel underdrain.

• Installation of a new storm sewer to convey storm water from the end of First Street out to the Hoosic River.

• Creation of a sloped area covering a retaining wall and former coal chutes on the east side of the site.

• Replacement of site fencing in specific locations that are currently damaged. Repaving the former employee parking lot on the south side of First Street.

• Abandonment of specific groundwater monitoring wells and retrofitting other wells for future use.

• A mixture of evergreen and deciduous trees will be planted, for aesthetic reasons only, along the southeast border of the project site to serve as a transition between the site and the adjacent neighborhood.

• The implementation of the IRM will allow for restricted-residential, commercial or industrial use, including use for active recreational activities.

According to DEC, the work on the site may begin as early as this month.