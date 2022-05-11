New Tamarac Elementary Principal

The Brunswick (Brittonkill) Central School District is pleased to announce that Kelly Onorato has been named the new principal of Tamarac Elementary School. Mrs. Onorato, a resident of Brunswick, is currently the assistant principal at Tamarac Elementary. She replaces Mr. Richard Pogue, who is retiring after 16 years in the District. Mrs. Onorato is bringing to the position 17 years experience in education. Kelly provided services to students in grades K-12 as a speech-language pathologist during her first 10 years in education. Kelly has also served as a member of the District Technology Committee and coached the Tamarac Girls Junior Varsity Soccer Team in the Fall of 2008.