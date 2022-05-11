New Jobs for the Green Economy

The Town of New Lebanon, NY is mapping out the new jobs being created by the green economy. On May 6, students from Cornell’s Brooks School of Public Policy presented their analysis of 11 emerging jobs that are relevant to New Lebanon. Working with regional educational institutions and businesses, the team identified training pathways and potential salaries. The recommended jobs include solar panel and heat pump installation, electric vehicle repair, as well as hydrogen cell engineer and wind turbine service technician. The list reflects the growing footprint of green technology businesses around the Capital Region.