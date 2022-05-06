Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Brunswick Brittonkill Central School District is pleased to announce that Kelly Onorato has been named the new principal of Tamarac Elementary School. Onorato, a resident of Brunswick, is currently the assistant principal at Tamarac Elementary. She replaces Mr. Richard Pogue, who is retiring after 16 years in the District. Mrs. Onorato is bringing to the position […]
Oak-Mitsui Technologies LLC (Oak), the owner of the property, will be executing the environmental cleanup work at the 80 First Street Site in the Village of Hoosick Falls. The environmental cleanup action will be performed as an Interim Remedial Measure (IRM) under NY’s State Superfund Program and the provisions of an Order on Consent established […]
View this week's entire newspaper by tapping or clicking on the image:
by Chris Tergliafera At the April 21 regular meeting of the Hoosick Falls Central School District Board of Education, the 2022-2023 budget was approved. The new budget will see an overall increase of 5.3%, with a tax levy increase of 1.96%. There will also be a large increase in state aid for special education. Board […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Congratulations to Berlin Elementary School Principal Mrs. Tracy Kent, who was awarded the 2022 Principal of the Year honor by the Greater Capital Region Principal Center and the Capital Area School Development Association (CASDA). The Principal of the Year award recognizes a principal for exemplary leadership qualities (highlighted by the unique […]
Boys All Stars From Wasaren Sports Net MVP Zach Rice – Tamarac First Team Jesse Kuzmich – Greenwich Joey Poulin – Tamarac CJ McNeil – Stillwater Jaxson Mueller – Stillwater Colin Richardson – Mechanicville