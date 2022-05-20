Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
On Tuesday, May 17, nine Tamarac High School student athletes signed their letters of intent, committing to play for the respective college or university they’ll be attending. The students were accompanied by their families, the Tamarac Booster Club and Tamarac High School athletic and administrative staff. Those students are:
by Chris Tergliafera At the May 10 regular meeting of the New Lebanon Town Council, Lebanon Valley Protective Association (LVPA) president Stephen Houghtling discussed the proposed plan for a new firehouse. Under the plan the LVPA would become centralized in one building instead of three. A local family has offered to match donations made for […]
by Doug La Rocque Both the NYS Court of Appeals (the State’s highest court) and a Federal Appeals court recently held that the new congressional and State Senate districts, as redrawn by the State Legislature, were in fact gerrymandered in favor of the Democratic party, and ordered a Special Master to redraw those lines. On […]
On Tuesday, May 17, nine Tamarac High School student athletes signed their letters of intent, committing to play for the respective college or university they’ll be attending. The students were accompanied by their families, the Tamarac Booster Club and Tamarac High School athletic and administrative staff. Those students are:
The Brunswick (Brittonkill) Central School District is pleased to announce that Kelly Onorato has been named the new principal of Tamarac Elementary School. Mrs. Onorato, a resident of Brunswick, is currently the assistant principal at Tamarac Elementary. She replaces Mr. Richard Pogue, who is retiring after 16 years in the District. Mrs. Onorato is bringing to the […]
Submitted by HFCSD Communications On Tuesday, May 17, from 9 am to 8:30 pm, the Hoosick Falls Central School District will hold its budget vote in the high school gymnasium. The proposed budget of $25,348,933 will have a tax levy increase of 1.96%. Also on the ballot will be three seats on the Board of […]