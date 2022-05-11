Hoosick Falls CSD Budget Vote Information

Submitted by HFCSD Communications

On Tuesday, May 17, from 9 am to 8:30 pm, the Hoosick Falls Central School District will hold its budget vote in the high school gymnasium. The proposed budget of $25,348,933 will have a tax levy increase of 1.96%. Also on the ballot will be three seats on the Board of Education. The three candidates for those three seats are Jena Case, Joseph Patire and Brian Keegan.

There will also be four propositions, which are general fund, bus proposition, expanded scope of capital project and student Board of Education member. Neither the bus proposition nor expanding the scope of the capital project will have any impact on taxes. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/37tqpD5.