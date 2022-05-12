Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
The Town of Grafton invites you to the 2022 Grafton Town BBQ, sponsored by the Town of Grafton and hosted by Greywacke Meadows (aka the wedding barn!). This is a FREE family event with great food, entertainment and a beautiful venue. We will also have a covered dish and dessert contest so please bring an […]
The county bridge carrying County Route 36 (Park Avenue) over the Little Hoosic River in the Town of Berlin will be closed effective today, May 12, the Rensselaer County Highway Department announced. The closure follows an inspection by the New York State Department of Transportation, which determined structural and safety issues necessitate closure. The Rensselaer […]
The Brunswick (Brittonkill) Central School District is pleased to announce that Kelly Onorato has been named the new principal of Tamarac Elementary School. Mrs. Onorato, a resident of Brunswick, is currently the assistant principal at Tamarac Elementary. She replaces Mr. Richard Pogue, who is retiring after 16 years in the District. Mrs. Onorato is bringing to the […]
Submitted by HFCSD Communications On Tuesday, May 17, from 9 am to 8:30 pm, the Hoosick Falls Central School District will hold its budget vote in the high school gymnasium. The proposed budget of $25,348,933 will have a tax levy increase of 1.96%. Also on the ballot will be three seats on the Board of […]
by Chris Tergliafera At the April 21 regular meeting of the Hoosick Falls Central School District Board of Education, the 2022-2023 budget was approved. The new budget will see an overall increase of 5.3%, with a tax levy increase of 1.96%. There will also be a large increase in state aid for special education. Board […]
