When the first firefighters arrived on the scene at 30 Taborton Road in the Hoags Corners fire district (Town of Nassau) they reported the structure was fully involved and sounded both a second and third alarm. Fire Departments from many portions of the county responded.

Trucking enough water to the scene was a concern as was exploding propane tanks that reportedly also set some nearby woods on fire. No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.