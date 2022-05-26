Grant Funding Hopes to Draw Students into HVAC Careers

Hudson Valley Community College has been selected to help train a pipeline of skilled workers for clean energy jobs that are ramping up in the Capital Region.

Through grant funding provided by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the college’s Office of Workforce Development is able to offer an unprecedented opportunity for eligible students. A subset of eligible students will receive tuition reimbursement and additional support services in pursuing the college’s Heating/Air Conditioning/Refrigeration Technical Services A.O.S. degree or Construction certificate.

Hundreds of skilled workers for the building trades, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration and high efficiency heat pumps will be needed over the next several years in the Capital Region.

Hudson Valley Community College’s Green Jobs Training Program is part of a New York State-funded study to measure if offering adult learners skills training in clean energy, along with extra support, helps them to complete training, find employment and earn higher salaries. Opportunity to receive enhanced support services, including tuition assistance, is limited. Eligible applicants will be chosen by a computerized selection process.

Minimum qualifications for the program:

must be a resident of New York State for the previous 12 months

at least 16 years or older and not officially enrolled in high school

meet additional educational and economic guidelines

Enhanced support services available for a subset of eligible students include:

Tuition assistance

Counseling

One-on-one tutoring

Resume writing assistance, interview prep and skills workshops

Job fairs

For more information about this opportunity, contact Jennifer Devine, at j.devine@hvcc.edu or (518) 629-7638.