Eva K. Calhoun – Obituary

Hoosick Falls – Eva K. Calhoun, 90, passed away on April 30, 2022, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, Bennington, Vermont.

Born in Hoosick Falls on November 16, 1931, Eva was the daughter of the late Marcus and Mary (Wolf) Kipp. She was a graduate of Hoosick Falls High School. She was a 50-year member of the First Baptist Church. She also was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. For over 20 years she volunteered at American Red Cross blood drives. After the death of her youngest sister, Mary, she served many years on the Victim’s Impact Panel for RID (Remove Intoxicated Drivers).

Survivors include her daughter Kathie Zeman (Raymond) of Framingham, Massachusetts, and her son Mark Calhoun of Hoosick Falls. Grandchildren Raymond Calhoun (Rebecca) of Hoosick Falls, Marjorie Anatriello (Kenny) of Johnsonville, Sarah Wilder (Josh) of Portland, Maine, and Gregory Zeman (Ellen) of Sutton Massachusetts. Great-grandchildren Henry and John Calhoun, Beatrice and Ellie Anatriello, Willow Wilder and Olivia and Zoey Zeman. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Raymond E. Calhoun and her brothers Earl, Marcus, Andrew, John, Robert, William and her sisters Gertrude, Judith, Elsie and Mary.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, May 7 at 11 am, at the Mahar Funeral Home in Hoosick Falls. Calling hours at the funeral home will be from 10 to 11 am. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through the funeral home to support RID (Remove Intoxicated Drivers).