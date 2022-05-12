Dutchaven Golf

Notes: Boy it’s supposed to be a beautiful week. The golf league is underway. We started 3 weeks ago and finally I am able to get an article out. You can make time for whatever you want so here goes. It was a great sight to see all the Little Leaguers walking through town during the traditional opening day parade. Thanks to all the unpaid volunteers that make it happen. People don’t realize how much time goes into making sure the kids have a fun experience. Keep in mind that no one has to do this, so instead of complaining about what is not done, thank those that did something to help out. Please and thank you go a long way. I know the board could always use a few good hands, so if you have any good ideas please leave your name and number at the shack and the president will contact you. With that being said, I want to thank Joe Gerwin for all the work he puts in to make this golf league run. Thanks buddy. Happy Mother’s Day to my mom, Elaine, and my wife Darcy. No one really knows how much unselfish time you put into your family. You are great examples for people to follow.

Current Leaders: Flight A One team has played all three weeks together and they haven’t lost, Jeff Stevens and Keith Shannon. After getting into the playoffs as a wild card and riding that momentum to the title match, they have come out this season on fire. They lead flight A with 37.5 points. Three other teams haven’t lost this year either, Dave Clark/Gerry Taber, Joe Gerwin/Jack Daigneault and Bret Seiler/Howie Akin. Both Joe and Dave played with a sub for 2 weeks and Howie needed an extra week to recover from surgery. Currently in 2nd place, Dave and Gerry have 35.5 points. Joe and Jack have 33 points and are tied for 3rd place with Mike Marpe and Dan O’Rourke. Flight B No teams in flight B are undefeated. The top two teams have won 2 out of 3 weeks. Skip Russell and Bob Hunt sit on top with 34.5 points. Billy Potter and Kyle Woodward are in 2nd place with 33.5 points.

Week One Results: Jeff Stevens came out of the gates on fire, shooting a 36. He had 6 pars and a birdie. Jeff parred all 3 par threes. Jeff also had the low net score of the night with his 32. Marsh Ogert had a nice start with a net score of 33 and 3 pars. Peter Martin III was the only other golfer to break 40, shooting 39 net 34. He had 4 pars and a birdie. Danny O’Rourke had 6 pars. Joe Gerwin had 5 pars. Keith Shannon helped his team (Jeff Stevens is his partner) net under par with his net score of 34. They were the only team to net under par as they shot a team net score of 66, 4 under their handicap. Billy Potter (birdie), Skip Russell (3 pars, birdie), Mike Marpe (4 pars) and Ron Caron all netted scores of 34.

Skins Update (week 1): Each week, the 18-sided die will be rolled to determine which hole was the skin hole for the previous week. Players are divided into 2 flights based on handicap. If you are the lone low score on the hole, you win the skins pot. Teammates can not cancel each other out. You need to have a birdie or better to win the skin. Skins possibilities this week in Group A were: Peter Martin III – hole 5, Jeff Stevens – hole 7, Kevin Weeden – hole 8 Skins possibilities this week in Group B were: Gerry Harrington – hole 5, Darryl Lee – hole 2, Billy Potter – hole 7. Hole 4 was rolled so there was no winner.

Closest to the Pin Winners (week 1): Hole 1 -> Dave Vogt 25 ft 7 in, Hole 3 -> Skip Russell 28ft 1 in, Hole 9 -> no one

Week Two Results: Howie Akin came off shoulder surgery swinging a hot club. He had a net score of 30 with 4 pars. Welcome back Howie. He helped his team shoot a net score of 68. His teammate, Brett Seiler, had 4 pars and a birdie. Only two teammates netted under par, Leon Rosko and Ed Powers both netted 34. They combined for 9 pars. Marsh Ogert had another solid week shooting a net 33. He had 3 pars and a birdie. Peter Martin III had 4 pars and a birdie.

Skins Update (Week 2): Skins possibilities this week in Group A were: Peter Martin III – hole 6, Jeff Stevens – hole 7 (again), Kevin Weeden – hole 9, Brett Seiler – hole 5 Skins possibilities this week in Group B were: Gerry Harrington – hole 5, Darryl Lee – hole 2, Marsh Ogert – hole 7. Hole 6 was rolled by Leon Rosko. Peter Martin III won the 2-week pot in Group A. Congrats Peter. Thanks Amy for letting him practice and giving him a few tips.

Closest to the Pin Winners (week 2): Hole 1 -> Billy Potter 4 ft 4 in, Hole 3 -> Joe Gerwin 8ft 6in, Hole 9 -> Kevin Weeden 7ft 5in (birdie)

Week Three Results: This was the best night so far for the Duffer League golfers. Eddie Powers led the way shooting 37, net 31. Eddie had 4 pars and a birdie. His teammate Leon Rosko shot a 39, net 33. Leon had 5 pars. They had a team net score of 64. Ruppert Smith had the low net of the night with a 30. He shot a gross score of 39 with 5 pars. Dean Becker took care of business with a net score of 31, winning 7.5 points out of 9 points. Maybe it was 8 out of 9. I’ll have to double check my scorecard:( Nick Pello had a nice net score of 33 picking up a par on the tough hole #1. Eric Speanburg, Skip Russell (3 pars, birdie), Jeff Hull (3 pars) and Dave Vogt (3 pars) all had a net score of 34. Bret Seiler was solid with 5 pars and a birdie. Kevin Weeden, after shooting a 48 the week before, shot 37 net 33 with 7 pars.

Skins Update (Week 3): Skins possibilities this week in Group A were: Jack Daigneault – hole 7, Ed Powers – hole 5 Skins possibilities this week in Group B were: Dave Clark – hole 8 The dice are rolled prior to the start of the next week to determine the previous week’s winner.

Closest to the Pin Winners (week 3): no signs put out (It’s no one and everyone’s responsibility. Usually Henry does it, but he was absent. Thanks Henry for taking care of this.)