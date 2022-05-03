Delgado Appointed Lt. Governor

U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado has been appointed by Governor Kathy Hochul as her new Lt. Governor, replacing the resigned Brian Benjamin. Congressman Delgado currently represents New York’s 19 Congressional District which includes most of Rensselaer County.

In the press release from the Governor’s Office, Mr. Delgado is quoted as saying “New York deserve a Lieutenant Governor who’s working day and night to make lives better for working people and their families. Upstate, downstate, doesn’t matter. We all want the same things, security, family and opportunity. The key is to listen to New Yorkers from all walks of life and then be their voice to get the job done.

The Eastwick Press will have more on the appointment and local reaction in this week’s edition