College Signing Day – Tamarac

On Tuesday, May 17, nine Tamarac High School student athletes signed their letters of intent, committing to play for the respective college or university they’ll be attending. The students were accompanied by their families, the Tamarac Booster Club and Tamarac High School athletic and administrative staff. Those students are:

Abby Becker, Softball, Hudson Valley Community College

Torin Bishop, Wrestling, St. John Fisher College

Abby Buckley, Soccer, St. John Fisher College

Sophie Champagne, Soccer, Pace University

Allison Hasty, Volleyball, Elmira College

Ashley Kelley, Soccer, Buffalo State

Sidney Phillips, Basketball, Hudson Valley Community College

Eloise Ring, Swimming, University of New England

Zachary Rice, Basketball, SUNY Brockport

From left to right (standing): Torin Bishop, Zachary Rice, Sidney Phillips, Ashley Kelley, Eloise Ring and Sophie Champagne. From left to right (sitting): Abby Becker, Abby Buckley and Allison Hasty. Photo by Amy Modesti.

