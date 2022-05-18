College Signing Day – Tamarac

On Tuesday, May 17, nine Tamarac High School student athletes signed their letters of intent, committing to play for the respective college or university they’ll be attending. The students were accompanied by their families, the Tamarac Booster Club and Tamarac High School athletic and administrative staff. Those students are:
Abby Becker, Softball, Hudson Valley Community College
Torin Bishop, Wrestling, St. John Fisher College
Abby Buckley, Soccer, St. John Fisher College
Sophie Champagne, Soccer, Pace University
Allison Hasty, Volleyball, Elmira College
Ashley Kelley, Soccer, Buffalo State
Sidney Phillips, Basketball, Hudson Valley Community College
Eloise Ring, Swimming, University of New England
Zachary Rice, Basketball, SUNY Brockport
Leave a Reply