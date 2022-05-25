Berlin Central School – Propane Conversion Project

by Chris Tergliafera
At the Wednesday, May 18 regular meeting of the Berlin Central School District Board of Education (BOE), what was intended to be a presentation to establish a budget, funding source and schedule for the propane conversion project at the middle/high school, turned into a conversation about fast tracking the project to complete it as soon as possible.
Among the concerns with the current system are the ever rising heating oil prices, which currently stand at roughly
You must be logged in to view this article.