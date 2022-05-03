3 alarm fire in Nassau

Firefighters from many departments in Renssealer County are battling at 3 alarm fire Thursday afternoon at 30 Taberton Road in the town of Nassau. More information as it becomes available.
Late Thursday evening several fire departments responded to a working fire at the Walmart store on Hoosick Road (NYS Route 7) in Brunswick. According to fire officials the blaze started in some dog bedding. The fire was quickly knocked down by the Brunswick 1 firefighters, however the store suffered from both smoke and water damge. […]
When the first firefighters arrived on the scene at 30 Taborton Road in the Hoags Corners fire district (Town of Nassau) they reported the structure was fully involved and sounded both a second and third alarm. Fire Departments from many portions of the county responded. Trucking enough water to the scene was a concern as […]
by Chris Tergliafera At the Wednesday, May 18 regular meeting of the Berlin Central School District Board of Education (BOE), what was intended to be a presentation to establish a budget, funding source and schedule for the propane conversion project at the middle/high school, turned into a conversation about fast tracking the project to complete […]
Our 2022 Special will not only contain photos and information about the various graduation ceremonies but the lists of graduates and future plans, comments from school officials and students and much more. As in the past, we will offer area businesses a chance to be part of this special edition with congratulatory ads. This year, […]
On Tuesday, May 17, nine Tamarac High School student athletes signed their letters of intent, committing to play for the respective college or university they’ll be attending. The students were accompanied by their families, the Tamarac Booster Club and Tamarac High School athletic and administrative staff. Those students are:
