Winfred H. Moses – Obituary

Berlin – Winfred “Fred” Herbert Moses, 87, of Old State Route 22, died peacefully at home surrounded by family, including his loving wife Joyce M. (Bink) Moses of 46 years.

He was born in Berlin next door to his present home on December 10, 1934, the son of the late Herbert and Eva (Southard) Moses. He was educated in Berlin Schools and employed by Troy Sand and Gravel. He enjoyed traveling to Maine.

Fred was a proud veteran of the US Marines serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the Taconic Valley American Legion Post in Berlin.

He was skilled in areas such as gardening and logging, owning his own equipment and building his home by first cutting trees on his land to saw, plane and build the structure.

Fred was a real animal lover, especially his cats, and loved watching the deer and turkeys from his back porch.

Survivors include his wife Joyce and three daughters, Carol (Duane) Goodermote, Nancy Hewitt and Kathy (Everton) Headley, predeceased by Debbie Green (Joe survives), Joyce’s daughter whom he loved as his own; his grandchildren, Duane (Vallis) Goodermote, Jena (Collin) Balke, Eric Twachtman, Christina Green, Sierra Thiebault, Max Headley and Larkin and Paige McNamara; his great-grandchildren, Jackson, Sawyer, Thomas, Avery and Mason.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 11, at the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road in Petersburgh. Interment followed in the Berlin Community Cemetery with U.S. Marine Corps honors being accorded.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY, 12204 or mohawkhumane.org.

