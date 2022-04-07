Uncle Sam Parking Garage Coming Down

A long time stable in Troy, now closed because it has fallen into disrepair , the Uncle Same Parking Garage is slated to be torn down within the next couple of months, according to City Council President Carmella Mantello. Large concrete portions of the structure starting falling down when the garage was used by the NYS Labor Department for parking when they had offices in the Troy Atrium.

Ms. Mantello does not have a problem with the structure being demolished, what concerns her is that it becomes just a large hole in the ground in the middle of the city. The Council President tells The Eastwick Press “I have requested the planning commission (director) ensure landscaping, trees and that the location is clean and safe while they put together their plans to redevelop the site. Also I don’t want it to sit idle and a hole at the gateway of the city and the bond should be the developer present a plan before the planning commission within one year.”