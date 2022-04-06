Troy Winter Lighting Festival

The Arts Center of the Capital Region, the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Troy BID are thrilled to announce Troy Glo, a dazzling new winter lighting festival opening the night of the 40th annual Victorian Stroll. The size and sophistication of the artwork is expected to draw an estimated 25,000 visitors from the Capital Region and beyond over the course of a month. Creative development for Troy Glo will be managed by The Arts Center of the Capital Region.

The Arts Center is seeking artists to design temporary public light art installations at various locations in Downtown Troy. With creative and artistic support from an experienced artist and curator, a team of five artists will be commissioned to design a series of temporary light art pieces throughout the Downtown shopping and dining district.