The Uncle Sam Parking Garage Will Come Down

by Doug la Rocque

The Troy Planning Commission is expected to hear plans within the next couple of months to take down the Uncle Sam parking Garage in Troy, located adjacent to the Troy Atrium between Third and Fourth Streets. The garage has been closed for more than a year, when chunks of concrete started falling. Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello tells The Eastwick Press she has requested the Planning Commission ensure that landscaping and trees be planted around the site and that the aftermath of the demolition be kept clean and safe while plans are made to redevelop the former garage location.