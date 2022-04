A judge based in Steuben County has thrown out the state legislature’s redistricting maps as unconstitutional claiming the redrawn was done to favor Democrats. He has ordered the legislature to submit new maps by April 11. A rather prompt and high profile appeal is expected.

These new districts effect the areas represented by Congressman Antonio Delgado, Paul Tonko and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as well as State Senator Daphne Jordan, Assemblyman Jake Ashby and John McDonald.