State Redistricting Thrown Out

A State Supreme Court Judge based in Steuben County (Western NY) has thrown out the state legislature’s redistricting maps as unconstitutional, claiming the redraw was done to favor Democrats. The suit filed by the New York Republican Party claimed the 26 Congressional districts were redrawn to favor Democrats in 22 of these districts. The judge had ordered the legislature to submit new maps by April 11. It took only days before the decision was appealed by the New York State Attorney General’s Office as well as the Office of Governor Kathy Hochol. The Appellate Judge then issued a stay on the original order until the appeal is heard.

These new districts affect the areas represented by Congressman Antonio Delgado, Paul Tonko and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as well as State Senator Daphne Jordan, Assemblyman Jake Ashby and John McDonald.