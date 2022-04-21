Ruth E. Devlin – Obituary

Stephentown – Ruth Elizabeth Devlin, 88, a resident of Stephentown for over 50 years and recently of Mannsville, New York, passed away on April 9, 2022, after a brief illness, surrounded by loving family members. She was married for 67 years to the late Vincent S. Devlin, who passed away November 26, 2020.

Ruth was born in Jamaica, Queens, NYC on February 11, 1934. She was the only child of the late Kurt O. Krell and Elizabeth P. Mueller Krell.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Linda (Allen) Sicley of Worth, NY; son, Kenneth (Denise) Devlin of Orlando, Florida; son, Chris (Cathy Humphries) Devlin, NC; seven grandchildren: Allen (Kimberly) Sicley III, Greenville, NC; Rebecca (Lyle) Sicley-Stevens, Mannsville, NY; James Sicley, Ayden, NC; Melissa Sicley Anglemyer, Grimesland, NC; Michael Sicley, Rome, NY; Rachel (Kyle) Rover, Orlando, FL; Christine (Lance) Vick of East Palo Alto, CA; ten great-grandchildren: Allen IV, Adrianna and Hampton Sicley; Joshua, Cora and Mabel Sicley; Bridget and James Sicley; Bruce and Holly Anglemyer.

Ruth worked as a secretary before her marriage.

Ruth loved to knit and sew, making beautiful items for her family. She enjoyed helping her husband, Vincent, finish the wooden items he would make.

She enjoyed cooking and baking with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruth loved teaching them how to cook and bake, with rhubarb pie, pinwheel cookies and anise drops being her favorites.

Ruth enjoyed watching and playing along with Wheel of Fortune and was the house champion nearly every night.

Her four-legged family was much loved by Ruth as well. Past members were King, Dana, Stubby, Sheba and her most recent best buddy, Duke, who would lay next to her chair, keeping her company and hoping for treats.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home in Stephentown.