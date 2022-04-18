PFOA’s Found In Stephentown Trailer Park

A mobile home park in Stephentown has been cited for exceeding the state maximum contaminant level for PFOA, the Rensselaer County Health Department announced today.

The Mountain View Park public water system has a level of 10.75 parts per trillion at well 1 and a level of 12.5 ppt at well 2. The state maximum contaminant level as outlined in state Sanitary Code is 10 parts per trillion.

Located on State Route 22, the Mountain View Park includes approximately 80 mobile homes.

A written notification has been sent to residents in all mobile homes in the large park regarding the discovery of the elevated PFOA level, said county health officials.

“We have taken the necessary action to inform residents of the situation and to provide owners of Mountain View Park with steps to improve the situation,” said Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas.

“The town has been informed of the situation at Mountain View, and is working with the county and other parties to protect public health. We will work jointly with the county to provide more information to the public when it becomes available,” said Town Supervisor PJ Roder.

The steps required of Mountain View Park, as detailed in state Sanitary Code, include a public notice to all customers of the park’s water district, hiring a consulting engineer within 30 days to perform a feasibility study, and submission of the feasibility study within 90 days to the Health Department.