PFOA Settlement Payments Delayed

by Doug La Rocque

More than 2,500 claims have been filed for one or more of the classes in the Hoosick Falls PFOA settlement. All Claim Forms filed are being processed and verified. This process is expected to take 60-90 days. If there are deficiencies found in any of the Claim Forms that can be corrected with additional information, claimants will be contacted by email or mail. Claimants will not be contacted unless there is a deficiency in their claim. If the claim was filed electronically through the website, an email confirmation with a number assigned beginning with the letters SIK should have been received within minutes thereafter. If someone filed electronically but did not receive such a confirmation email, they should immediately contact Emma Duggan (212- 558-5677; eduggan@weitzlux.com) or Steve Schwarz (585-399-6035; sschwarz@faraci.com) as soon as possible. If the claim was filed by regular mail, no automatic confirmation was sent out. If a claimant that filed by mail wishes to verify that the claim was received and is being processed, they can also contact Emma or Steve for verification. A full, detailed version of the announcement can be found on our website, eastwickpress.com.

Health Study Open House

Running concurrently but totally separate from the lawsuit is a Multi-site PFAS Health Study, being conducted in part by the State University at Albany. This study, as has been previously reported on by The Eastwick Press, involves both residents of Hoosick Falls and Petersburgh. The clinic set up to gather information from participants is located 140 Main Street in Hoosick Falls and will conduct an Open House on Sunday, May 7 from 1 to 4 pm, rain or shine. Those wishing to be part of the study may sign up at that time.

The clinic is part of the first ever national study of the relationship between PFAS (including PFOA) exposures in drinking water and health. More information on the study can be obtained by calling 833-732-7697 or visiting www.albany.edu/sph/pfas.