NYS Lt. Governor Arrested

According to the New York Times and WNBC in New York City, Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin has been arrested on campaign finance fraud-related charges and is expected to appear in Manhattan Federal Court later today
Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
A long time stable in Troy, now closed because it has fallen into disrepair , the Uncle Same Parking Garage is slated to be torn down within the next couple of months, according to City Council President Carmella Mantello. Large concrete portions of the structure starting falling down when the garage was used by the […]
The Easter Party is back on Saturday, April 16 at 1 pm at the Stephentown Memorial Library. Join the festivities for games, candy crafts and a visit with the Easter Bunny, who will be escorted to the Library by the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department.
It’s been a difficult year, but here is spring again, right on schedule, so some of us residents of New Lebanon are planning to show our gratitude on April 23, the Saturday after Earth Day. Bring your family and meet with us at the Pavilion at Shatford Park at 10:00 am. We will assign you […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Congratulations to Berlin Elementary School Principal Mrs. Tracy Kent, who was awarded the 2022 Principal of the Year honor by the Greater Capital Region Principal Center and the Capital Area School Development Association (CASDA). The Principal of the Year award recognizes a principal for exemplary leadership qualities (highlighted by the unique […]
Boys All Stars From Wasaren Sports Net MVP Zach Rice – Tamarac First Team Jesse Kuzmich – Greenwich Joey Poulin – Tamarac CJ McNeil – Stillwater Jaxson Mueller – Stillwater Colin Richardson – Mechanicville You must be logged in to view this article.
by Chris Tergliafera At the March 17 regular meeting of the Hoosick Falls Central School District Board, the 2022-2023 budget, introduced during last month’s meeting, continued to take shape. The School Tax levy, which currently sits at 3.5%, is already far lower than it was during the initial presentation. It was explained that the tax […]
