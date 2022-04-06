Joseph N. Haneke – Obituary

Stephentown – Hello neighbors in Stephentown. I would like to inform you of the passing of my wonderful husband, Joseph Haneke, who died at home on April 1, 2022.

In the short time that we have been here we have been so blessed by living in this beautiful Stephentown, the only Stephentown in the whole world. I would like to give many thanks to the wonderful Stephentown EMTs, who came to our home to assist my disabled husband.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Lorelie Haneke; his mother, Marieann Noe; his father, Warner (Elizabeth) Fuerst; his sister, Marie Haneke; his cousins, Lisbeth Brendle, Joseph (Kim) Brendle and Frans Brendle. He is also survived by 6 stepsons: Ryan Lee, Blaine Lee, Timothy Lee, Geoffrey Lee, Benjamin Lee and Daniel Lee, and their wives and children. In the short time that we were married, he was a loving stepfather and step-grandfather to all of my children and grandchildren.

Joseph served in the US Air Force in Germany and then worked for the US Postal Service for over 25 years. He was a rural carrier and a postmaster, retiring from the Wilson Post Office in 2020.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, April 8, 2022 at 2:30 pm, at the Gerald BH Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. A celebration of life will be held at 11 am, on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Northern Berkshire Christian Church in North Adams, MA.

If you feel led to honor him in any way, visit your local Christian bookstore and purchase a Bible and gift it to someone. He passed out his 40th Bible the week that he passed away. We both hope we will see you someday in heaven. All my love, Lorelie Haneke.