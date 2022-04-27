Grafton’s Mass Food Distribution

Volunteers, including Toni Dolan, Pat Poleto, Belinda Goyer, Doug La Rocque and others, placing food into boxes at the mass food distribution event at Grafton Lakes State Park on Friday, April 22. The event was put on by Catholic Charities Mobile Outreach Vehicle Extension Program, the Capital District Area Labor Federation, the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office, the Regional Food Bank of Eastern New York, Grafton Lakes State Park and The Eastwick Press.

If one should doubt that need for such events still exists, they need only look at the numbers. Food this day was handed out to 1,797 people representing about 597 households.