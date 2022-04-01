Grafton Fire Chief’s Car Stolen/Crashed

28-year-old William Stata III stands accused of stealing Grafton Fire Chief Jim Goyer’s official vehicle from a locked garage on March 29, and crashing it into a tree, before driving off. The vehicle sustained significant front end damage.

Stata was arrested the following day by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office and arraigned on two counts, Burglary 3rd and Grand Larceny 3rd, both felonies. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to reappear in Grafton Town Court on May 10.