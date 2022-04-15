Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Developer Unveils Plans for Additional Business at Aldi Site At the Brunswick Planning Board meeting Thursday, April 7, David Leon’s representatives asked the Board to approve what they labeled a minor build out change for the site of the proposed Aldi, Wendy’s and KFC, now under construction along Hoosick Road (NYS Route 7). The change, […]
by Doug La Rocque In light of the situation in Ukraine, many people have been relating it back to the late 1930’s and 40’s when Nazi Germany invaded country after country with the horrific persecution of people of the Jewish faith. It is now referred to as the Holocaust. Students still study this time period […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Congratulations to Berlin Elementary School Principal Mrs. Tracy Kent, who was awarded the 2022 Principal of the Year honor by the Greater Capital Region Principal Center and the Capital Area School Development Association (CASDA). The Principal of the Year award recognizes a principal for exemplary leadership qualities (highlighted by the unique […]
Boys All Stars From Wasaren Sports Net MVP Zach Rice – Tamarac First Team Jesse Kuzmich – Greenwich Joey Poulin – Tamarac CJ McNeil – Stillwater Jaxson Mueller – Stillwater Colin Richardson – Mechanicville You must be logged in to view this article.
by Chris Tergliafera At the March 17 regular meeting of the Hoosick Falls Central School District Board, the 2022-2023 budget, introduced during last month’s meeting, continued to take shape. The School Tax levy, which currently sits at 3.5%, is already far lower than it was during the initial presentation. It was explained that the tax […]
Leave a Reply