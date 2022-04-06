Former Fire Chief Sentenced for Arson 

Submitted by the Rensselaer County District Attorneys Office

Former Schaghticoke Fire Chief Matthew Woelfersheim pled guilty in Rensselaer County Court before the Honorable Jennifer G. Sober to one count of Arson in the Second Degree (class B felony), one count of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (class E felony), one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and one count of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (misdemeanor).