Fatal Accident in Poestenkill

On Thursday evening, April 21, around 10:39 pm, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car personal injury motor vehicle accident on NY 355 ( Main Street) in the town of Poestenkill. Upon arrival, responding units observed a blue 2008 Honda Civic with significant front-end damage, with an occupant (driver) entrapped inside the vehicle. Responding units also observed a white 2018 GMC pickup truck, with heavy front drivers-side damage, and the driver outside of the vehicle.

First aid was rendered to the driver of the Honda Civic by deputies, until ALS arrived on scene. The driver of the Honda Civic was extracted and transported to Samaritan Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the white 2018 GMC, Dylan Densmore, 26, of Poestenkill, was arrested on scene and charged with:

PL 125.12 – Vehicular Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree (Class D Felony)

VTL 1192.2 – DWI (Unclassified Misdemeanor)

VTL 1192.3 – DWI (Unclassified Misdemeanor)

VTL 1120 – Failure to keep right (Infraction)

Densmore was arraigned in East Greenbush Town Court by the Honorable Judge Jessica Mocerine and was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail with no bail, set to re-appear in court on Monday, April 25.

We would like to thank the New York State Police, Poestenkill Fire Department, Mohawk Ambulance, and the West Sand Lake Fire Department for their assistance during this tragic event.