Child Drowns in Schaghticoke

On Sunday, April 17, at approximately 7:08 pm, Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Deputies

responded to a call for a missing three-year-old child from Oakhurst Street in Pleasantdale,town of Schaghticoke. Following intense searching by First Responders and members of the surrounding community, the missing child was located unresponsive, in a swimming pool on the property from which he was reported missing. First Aid was immediately provided on scene, and the child was transported to Samaritan Hospital, but was unfortunately unable to be revived. The death has been determined to be an accidental drowning.

We are extremely saddened by this tragic event, and ask that the public continue to pray for this family as they grieve the unimaginable loss of their child.

We would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance on scene; New York State Police, Troy Police Department, Troy Fire Department, Hoosic Valley Rescue, Pleasantdale Fire Department, and Rensselaer County 911. We are also grateful to over 100 members of the community who came out to assist in the search.

No further details are available at this time.