Carol M. Donovan – Obituary

Brunswick – Carol McNeilly Donovan, 73, died March 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born July 11, 1948 in Cambridge, NY, the daughter of the late Alice (Welch) and Gordon McNeilly of Hoosick NY.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Timothy, her daughter Kate Henson (Eric) of Boulder Colorado and her son Michael Donovan (Sarah) of Canandaigua NY, four adoring grandchildren, Wyatt and Owen Henson, Tyler and Toby Donovan and her sister and closest friend, Kathy White (Kevin) of Clifton Park NY and their children Rachel, Greg and Bryan. She is also survived by the Donovan clan, her sister-in-law Ann (Bill) White, Marge (Richard) Marker and Marianne Donovan and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother-in-law Joe Donovan.

Carol was a graduate of Hoosick Falls Central School (HFCS) class of ’65, SUNY Brockport and SUNY Albany. She taught at HFCS and her beloved George Washington School as a kindergarten teacher. Carol was a dedicated educator whose compassion for and impact on her students transcended the classroom.

Carol enjoyed traveling and making photo albums that documented her adventures abroad. She was a voracious reader seldom to be found without a book in her hands. She was also an excellent cook and a skilled craftswoman who regularly used her talents in crafting and as an educator to keep her grandchildren entertained for hours. More than anything Carol cherished spending time with family and her many dear friends. She was a quiet yet profoundly strong and patient presence who enjoyed celebrating with others in the spirt of togetherness, joy and gratitude.

A special thanks is owed to all who have been a tremendous support during this difficult time, including the dedicated staff of the Community Hospice, especially Beth, Nick and Michelle.

Donations in Carol’s memory can be made to the North Greenbush Public Library or the Community Hospice Capital Region East.