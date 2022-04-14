Developer Unveils Plans for Additional Business at Aldi Site

At the Brunswick Planning Board meeting Thursday, April 7, David Leon’s representatives asked the Board to approve what they labeled a minor build out change for the site of the proposed Aldi, Wendy’s and KFC, now under construction along Hoosick Road (NYS Route 7). The change, however, now includes the construction of a fifth building on the site for an Aroma Joe’s Drive-Thru Coffee (the Planet Fitness building already exists). Other proposed changes include a redesign of the Wendy’s building and parking space alterations and the installation of four electric vehicle charging stations.