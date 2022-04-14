Brian D. Jones – Obituary

Petersburgh – Brian D. Jones, II, 33, passed away April 7, 2022. Born in Bennington, VT on January 10, 1989, he was the son of Kathy (McCumiskey) and Brian Jones, Sr. of Petersburgh.

Brian was a hard working tradesman who worked in roofing, construction and masonry. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, snowboarding, gardening and his Harley-Davidson. While these hobbies were important, nothing meant more to him than his children. He always enjoyed the time spent with his family and friends.

Brian is survived by his parents, Kathy and Brian, his children: Lillian E. Jones, Izabella M. Jones (Yeaman) and Brian D. Jones, III, his siblings: Trisha (Chris) Schanz, Victoria Jones and Amy Post; and by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Maureen Cook, Milton Jones and Charlotte Jones.

A memorial service for Brian will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11 am, at the Petersburgh Methodist Church, Head of Lane Rd., Petersburgh. Following the service, family and friends are welcome to join together at the Petersburgh Veterans Memorial Hall, 71 Main St., for food and refreshment. In lieu of traditional contributions, Brian’s family requests perennial flowers to make a memorial garden in memory of Brian. Please visit parkerbrosmemorial.com for Brian’s memorial page and to leave a message of condolence for his family.