Poestenkill Victim Latest Name on the List by Doug La Rocque Families of those killed by a drunk driver, County and local officials gathered at the Rensselaer County DWI Memorial Tuesday, April 26, to remember those whose names are on the memorial wall and to plead with people not to drive while under the influence […]
by Doug La Rocque When the developer of the new Aldi store site currently under construction along Hoosick Road first approached the Brunswick Planning Board at their April 7 meeting, they proposed what they considered to be a minor buildout change. At the Planners’ Thursday, April 21 meeting, they informed David Leon’s representatives that changing […]
Submitted by the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office Following a nearly two-week long trial, a Rensselaer County Court Jury on Wednesday, April 27, convicted 42-year old Kevin Cox on two counts of Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Assault in the First Degree. The charges stem from the February 11, 2020 death […]
by Chris Tergliafera At the April 21 regular meeting of the Hoosick Falls Central School District Board of Education, the 2022-2023 budget was approved. The new budget will see an overall increase of 5.3%, with a tax levy increase of 1.96%. There will also be a large increase in state aid for special education. Board […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Congratulations to Berlin Elementary School Principal Mrs. Tracy Kent, who was awarded the 2022 Principal of the Year honor by the Greater Capital Region Principal Center and the Capital Area School Development Association (CASDA). The Principal of the Year award recognizes a principal for exemplary leadership qualities (highlighted by the unique […]
Boys All Stars From Wasaren Sports Net MVP Zach Rice – Tamarac First Team Jesse Kuzmich – Greenwich Joey Poulin – Tamarac CJ McNeil – Stillwater Jaxson Mueller – Stillwater Colin Richardson – Mechanicville