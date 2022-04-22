Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
After one rain out the Lions moved inside the Gilchrist-Reynolds skating rink. The weather improved and the event was held outside the rink attended by many kids and their parents. The penny hunt groups and winners are as follows: Boys and girls three and under – Layla Colvin of Hoosick Falls Girls ages four to […]
by Chris Tergliafera At the April 18 regular meeting of the Petersburgh Town Council, more was revealed about the upcoming project to replace the bridge on Rt. 2 and 22. Engineers have said the bridge can be taken down in one day if the crew is allowed to work through the night, which would require […]
Ready to Review Code Changes by Doug La Rocque More than a year into a moratorium on two-family and multi-family construction in the Town, Supervisor Phil Herrington announced at the Thursday, April 14 Town Council meeting, the proposed changes are nearly complete, and scheduled a Council Workshop for Tuesday, April 26 at 6 pm. This […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Congratulations to Berlin Elementary School Principal Mrs. Tracy Kent, who was awarded the 2022 Principal of the Year honor by the Greater Capital Region Principal Center and the Capital Area School Development Association (CASDA). The Principal of the Year award recognizes a principal for exemplary leadership qualities (highlighted by the unique […]
Boys All Stars From Wasaren Sports Net MVP Zach Rice – Tamarac First Team Jesse Kuzmich – Greenwich Joey Poulin – Tamarac CJ McNeil – Stillwater Jaxson Mueller – Stillwater Colin Richardson – Mechanicville
by Chris Tergliafera At the March 17 regular meeting of the Hoosick Falls Central School District Board, the 2022-2023 budget, introduced during last month’s meeting, continued to take shape. The School Tax levy, which currently sits at 3.5%, is already far lower than it was during the initial presentation. It was explained that the tax […]