Woman’s Body Found in Cherry Plain State Park

Death Considered Suspicious

by Doug La Rocque

Here is the statement on the discovery from the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office: “The Office confirms the body of an unidentified female has been located in the area of Cherry Plain State Park, under suspicious circumstances, on Sunday, February 27.

The victim’s identity will be released following an autopsy, which will be scheduled for later this week. There are no further details at this time. Updates on this investigation will be provided as information becomes available.”

Missing Woman

Coincidently, law enforcement has been looking for a missing woman, perhaps seen about a week ago in the Petersburgh area. At this time, there is no official connection between this search and the discovery of the body in Stephentown.

This is all the information that the Sheriff’s Office as been able to release as we near press time. Any further developments will be posted on our website and social media (Facebook, Instagram) accounts.