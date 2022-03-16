State to Study Route 7 Traffic

Long Awaited Review May Include Smart Lights in Brunswick

by Doug La Rocque

For many years, and in particular during public hearings about three new major developments now under construction along Hoosick Road (NYS Route 7), members of the public have been very vocal in their complaints about traffic along that road including the many stop and goes, volume, lengthy backups and the almost daily accidents. When the addition of another signal light at the intersection with Lord Avenue was proposed, several started calling for a NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) traffic study. Research at that time indicated the last DOT study was about 20 years ago, and so much has changed since then.