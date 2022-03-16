March Meeting Report

Submitted by the Rensselaer County Legislature Office of the Minority

Environment

The Minority Office submitted a resolution supporting the NYS Expanded Bottle Bill to include additional beverage containers, such as sports drinks, iced teas, wine and liquor, as well as dairy products. The resolution was rejected by the Republican Majority.

Opioid Settlement

After declaring the opioid epidemic a public health crisis in 2018, Rensselaer County, in concert with other counties, initiated a lawsuit against