Submitted by BCS Communications

Recently the Berlin High School Music Department held its Pops Concert. The event features the Senior High band, Chamber Choir and Senior High chorus, as well as a student hosted event of featured soloists. Those students are able to choose their own songs and either perform them as a solo or as a duet.

The eleven featured student performances were electric and the audience was filled with laughter and fun thanks to masters of Ceremony Bri Reger, Jacob Maxon, Riley Smith and Angelo Capozzi.