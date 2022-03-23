Petersburgh PFOA Health Study Begins

by Chris Tergliafera

At the March 21 regular meeting of the Petersburgh Town Council, the PFOA health study was discussed. The seven site nationwide study has begun and Petersburgh residents should be receiving information about it in the mail by mid-April. To enroll, potential participants will be given an eligibility screening, followed by a clinical visit. Once enrolled they will receive an identification number and remain anonymous throughout the study. The goal for enrollment is 1,000 adults and 300 children.

Bridge Update

The Rt. 2 and 22 bridge project has received an increase in budget from $3 million to $4.5 million. The current plan will see the bridge height clearance increase