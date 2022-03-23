Petersburgh PFOA Class Action Settlement Is Official

by Doug La Rocque

In early October last year, a settlement in a class action lawsuit against Taconic was announced that totaled $23.5 million, the money to cover damages from the alleged PFOA contamination of the Town’s water supply and that of some residents with private wells. On Monday, March 21, State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McGrath held a fairness hearing, where no objections to the settlement were voiced. He then signed the document. A portion of this money is to be set aside for medical monitoring for 15 years for residents with PFOA levels in their blood greater than 1.86 parts per billion.

Stephen Schwarz of the firm Faraci Lange was the lead attorney in the case. He tells The Eastwick Press “This is one of the largest settlements per capita in the country involving PFOA contamination. Homeowners in Petersburgh will now be compensated for their loss of property value caused by the contamination as well as receive payments for the loss of the use of their private well water before filtration systems were installed.”