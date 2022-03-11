Petersburgh Man Faces Multiple Rape Charges

NY State Police Press Release

On March 7, the New York State Police in Brunswick, in conjunction with the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office, arrested 36-year-old Edward V. Perrotti-Sousis of Petersburgh, following an indictment in Rensselaer County. Perrotti-Sousis is charged with 5 counts of Rape 2nd degree (D felony), 2 counts of Criminal Sex Act 2nd degree (D felony), 2 counts of Sex Abuse 2nd degree (A misdemeanor), 3 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A misdemeanor), and Forcible Touching (A misdemeanor).

State Police began an investigation into Perrotti-Sousis in January of this year after receiving information