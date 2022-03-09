More Research Needed On Verizon Tower Height Application

by Doug La Rocque

The application to increase the height of the Verizon Wireless cell tower under construction on land at the corner of Creek Road and Menemsha Lane by 20 feet was on the agenda for the Brunswick Planning Board meeting on Thursday, March 3, although no representatives were in attendance. It was disclosed at the meeting the application for the increase was actually made by the contractor, not the applicant. As to the contractor’s status to make such an application, that appears to be up in the air at this point and is being researched by the