More Overnight Parking Provided in Hoosick Falls

by Doug La Rocque

At their February meeting, the Hoosick Falls Board of Trustees heard several comments about a lack of overnight parking in the Village, forcing more cars onto the street. At that time, the Trustees promised to look into the matter, and returned at their Tuesday, March 8 meeting with a proposal to change the rules for the Church Street parking lot. The Board approved a resolution that converts the 14 parking spaces in the middle of the lot from time restricted to 24 hour parking, hoping this will help ease the problem.

Police Review and Reports

In March last year the Trustees approved the State required police review plan. Part of that plan was the establishment of a Police Review and Reform Board for the Village. After a year of work putting together all the pieces, a local law was introduced to formally establish that Board. It will consist of five members, all serving one-year terms and appointed by the Trustees. The Village Clerk and the Deputy Mayor will serve as non-voting members. A public hearing will be held at 6 pm on Tuesday, April 12.