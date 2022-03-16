Petersburgh – Marion F. “Penny” Morgan, 69, died Monday, March 7, 2022 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy with her family at her side.

She was born in Ft. Dix, NJ on June 4, 1952, the daughter of the late William and Marion Lewis Palmer. She was raised and educated in Bricktown, NJ and moved to Petersburgh, NY at the age of 16.

Penny was employed by the W.J. Cowee, Inc. in Berlin for 8 years and later did private duty nursing for over 20 years.

She was a member of the Petersburgh Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, fishing with her late husband and dancing when she was younger.

She was the wife of the late James Edward Morgan, Sr. who died in 2008; beloved mother of Stephen E. Morgan of Alexandria, VA, James E. (Leta) Morgan, Jr. of Grafton, Nina A. Morgan of Petersburgh and Julie Harrison of North Adams, MA; grandmother of Eddie Cahill, Jenna Morgan, Hunter Harrison, Taylor, Jason, Garrett, Lydia and Wyatt Morgan; great-grandmother of Allen Cahill; sister of Lynda (Edward) Kelkuski of North Carolina, Ezra Church of Strasburg, VA and the late Eric Church; and special friend of Shannon H. Morgan of Grafton. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life at the family homestead at 20 Stillman Village Road, Petersburgh on Saturday, May 28, at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Petersburgh Rescue Squad, PO Box 164, Petersburgh, NY 12138 or to the Petersburgh Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 190, Petersburgh, NY 12138.

Arrangements are by the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home in Petersburgh. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.