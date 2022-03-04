Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found in the Cherry Plain State Park on Sunday as that of the 20-year-old Morgan Bates of Eagle Bridge. She has been missing since Tuesday. Her death is considered suspicious. More to come.
Death Considered Suspicious by Doug La Rocque Here is the statement on the discovery from the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office: “The Office confirms the body of an unidentified female has been located in the area of Cherry Plain State Park, under suspicious circumstances, on Sunday, February 27. The victim’s identity will be released following an […]
Dennis Casey has been selected as the Grand Marshall for the 2022 Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Parade to be held Saturday, March 12, at 1 pm. Dennis is a lifelong resident of Hoosick Falls, except for a few years after college. He returned because he missed his hometown and he understood and appreciated the value […]
Budget Season Begins by Chris Tergliafera At the February 17 regular meeting of the Hoosick Falls Central School District Board of Education, the first draft of the 2022-2023 budget was presented. The proposed budget would see a spending increase of $1,133,950, up 4.7% over last year. Numerous things factor into this number, such as increases […]
Submitted by Coach Tim Christiansen Top 8 finishes were achieved and school records broken for the New Lebanon-Berlin Varsity Swim Team who competed in NYS Sectionals this past weekend at Shenendehowa High School. Junior Alex Sotek, Sophomore Alison Slater and eighth grader Lance Schroder competed in individual events while Carol Kirsimagi, Riley Schwartz and Jordan […]
Submitted by Berlin Central School Communications “The younger generation is the future of the Fire and EMS Service, and without classes like Responding to Emergencies putting an interest out there, the numbers would continue to dwindle,” said Stephentown Fire Chief David Corlew. In 2019 Berlin Middle High School Health and Physical Education teacher Ms. Sandra […]