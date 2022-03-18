Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade Rescheduled for Saturday by Doug La Rocque What COVID-19 could not do this year, Mother Nature did: cancel the annual March St. Patrick’s Day parade in the Village of Hoosick Falls. But you cannot keep a good parade down. Returning in September last year made over as a Halfway […]
Long Awaited Review May Include Smart Lights in Brunswick by Doug La Rocque For many years, and in particular during public hearings about three new major developments now under construction along Hoosick Road (NYS Route 7), members of the public have been very vocal in their complaints about traffic along that road including the many […]
Remanded Back to Jail Without Bail by Doug La Rocque 22-year-old Ian Hasselwander was arraigned Tuesday afternoon, March 15, in Rensselaer County Court before Judge Jennifer Sober on one count of Murder in the 2nd Degree and one count of Strangulation in the 1st Degree. Hasselwander pled not guilty to both counts. Judge Sober set […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Recently the Berlin High School Music Department held its Pops Concert. The event features the Senior High band, Chamber Choir and Senior High chorus, as well as a student hosted event of featured soloists. Those students are able to choose their own songs and either perform them as a solo or as […]
Budget Season Begins by Chris Tergliafera At the February 17 regular meeting of the Hoosick Falls Central School District Board of Education, the first draft of the 2022-2023 budget was presented. The proposed budget would see a spending increase of $1,133,950, up 4.7% over last year. Numerous things factor into this number, such as increases […]
Submitted by Coach Tim Christiansen Top 8 finishes were achieved and school records broken for the New Lebanon-Berlin Varsity Swim Team who competed in NYS Sectionals this past weekend at Shenendehowa High School. Junior Alex Sotek, Sophomore Alison Slater and eighth grader Lance Schroder competed in individual events while Carol Kirsimagi, Riley Schwartz and Jordan […]